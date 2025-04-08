Shannon (groin) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Shannon is ready to return to action after a five-game absence due to a right groin strain. However, the rookie has averaged only 4.0 minutes per game in his last three outings and is not guaranteed significant playing time against Milwaukee.
