Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Confirmed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) will not play Friday against the Jazz.
Shannon will miss his second contest in a row Friday. In his absence, Jaylen Clark could see a larger role in the second unit. Shannon's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Kings.
