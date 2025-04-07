Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Shannon (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Shannon has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last five games due to a right groin strain, but the rookie first-round pick could return for Tuesday's interconference clash. He saw his playing time diminish before his injury, so his return wouldn't impact the Grizzlies' rotation all that much.

More News