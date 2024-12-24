Shannon ended with two points (1-1 FG) over two minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Hawks.
Shannon appeared for just the 10th time this season, with all appearances coming in garbage time. The Timberwolves were soundly beaten by the Hawks, affording Shannon a rare opportunity to step onto the court. Of course, this is not something that will be a regular occurrence moving forward.
