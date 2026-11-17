Shannon collected 34 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 15-16 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 106-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Shannon delivered the best scoring performance of his young NBA career Monday by getting to the free-throw line with ease. He scored 15 of his 34 points from the charity stripe and shot the basketball with efficiency from the field to help his club secure a victory. Shannon also did damage as a playmaker, leading the team with six assists. The 26-year old is unlikely to put together this type of final line on a nightly basis, but he's scored in double figures in eight of 11 appearances so far this season and continues to show signs of improvement.