Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Fares well against Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in Thursday's 100-95 preseason loss to New York.
Shannon has generated some buzz throughout training camp, and coach Chris Finch has pointed to him as an option to pick up the minutes vacated by Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Through three preseason contests, Shannon holds averages of 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per game.
