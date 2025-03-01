Shannon is in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.

Shannon has played at least 19 minutes off the bench in each of his last six games, and he's coming off a career-high 25-point performance against the Lakers on Thursday. Over that six-game span, the rookie first-round pick has averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 24.2 minutes per contest while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. Shannon will make his first-career NBA start Friday -- in part due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (suspension) -- while Jaylen Clark retreats to the bench.