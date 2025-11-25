Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) will play Monday against the Kings.
Shannon hasn't seen the court since Nov. 3 while rehabbing from a bone bruise in his left foot, but he was cleared for 5-on-5 work over the weekend and is now getting the green light to return to live action. He'll presumably come off the bench Monday in Sacramento.
