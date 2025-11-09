Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Shannon is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to left foot soreness. If the second-year swingman is ultimately ruled out, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland are candidates for a bump in minutes.
