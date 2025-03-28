Shannon is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to right groin soreness.

The groin soreness is a new concern for Shannon, who was a late addition to the club's injury report. The rookie first-round pick has received inconsistent playing time over his last 10 outings, averaging 1.6 points across only 8.1 minutes per contest. With no other injuries to report for the Timberwolves, Shannon isn't likely to play a significant role if he's cleared to suit up Friday.