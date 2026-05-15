Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (head) is questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Friday.
Shannon is a late addition to the injury report with a head contusion. Mike Conley would appear to be the primary beneficiary from a fantasy perspective if Shannon, who's logged at least 20 minutes in five of Minnesota's last six contests, is unable to play Friday.
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