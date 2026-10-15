Shannon (undisclosed) contributed five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason loss to Detroit.

Shannon returned from a one-game absence and saw significant minutes as a reserve but struggled to make much of an impact. After averaging 5.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes across 43 regular-season appearances last season, the wing will look to carve out a consistent role off the bench during the 2026-27 campaign.