Shannon posted 24 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 89-73 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Shannon was efficient from the field and frequently got to the charity stripe, finishing with a game-high mark in points. The Illinois product was also one of three Minnesota players to record multiple steals. The 24-year-old forward has helped lead the Timberwolves to a 3-0 record in Summer League play, racking up 20-plus points in every game.