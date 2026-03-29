Shannon accumulated eight points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 109-87 loss to the Pistons.

Shannon moved into the starting lineup, with Minnesota going deep into its rotation due to a number of injuries to its regular core. Given that Shannon had barely been in the rotation during the two previous games, there is no reason to think this move will stick, assuming the team can start to get healthy sooner rather than later.