Shannon notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Shannon's results weren't surprising considering his excellent returns during Summer League and his frequent usage in the preseason, While the 2024 first-round pick's numbers are encouraging, he's still one or two injuries away from making a significant fantasy impact.