Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Nears double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon racked up 24 points (8-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 94-83 win against the Nuggets.
Shannon continues to be one of the best scoring threats for the Timberwolves during the Summer League, as he finished with a game-high 24 points Saturday. The 24-year-old struggled with his shooting from beyond arc, but he did have a strong all-around performance and was one of three players for Minnesota to grab seven rebounds.
