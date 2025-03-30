Shannon (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Shannon will miss a second straight game due to right groin soreness, though his absence won't impact the Timberwolves' bench rotation all that much Sunday. His next chance to take to the floor will be Tuesday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Lands on injury report Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Scores 17 points in first NBA start•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: First-career start Friday•