Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Shannon sat out the team's preseason finale with the majority of the squad's notable players. He recently had his team option picked up and could see an increased role during the 2025-26 campaign.
