Minnesota announced Monday that Shannon will miss the next 2-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 mid-foot sprain.
Shannon will be re-evaluated in two weeks, at which point fantasy managers can expect an update on his progress. Shannon hasn't received many minutes at the NBA level, so his absence isn't expected to impact the rotation.
