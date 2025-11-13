Shannon has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings due to a left fifth metatarsal bone bruise.

What was initially being listed as a sore foot is now being described as a fifth metatarsal bone bruise, which is more specific and a bit more severe of a foot issue. Friday will mark Shannon's fifth straight game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. The Timberwolves have been sparse with updates, so for now, Shannon can be considered week-to-week.