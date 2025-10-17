Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Out vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against Philadelphia.
Shannon will sit out the team's preseason finale, though his absence isn't expected to carry over into the regular-season opener against Portland on Wednesday. Jaylen Clark and Donte DiVincenzo are candidates for increased minutes with Shannon sidelined.
