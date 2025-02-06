Now Playing

Shannon missed his only field-goal attempt and recorded no other statistics while playing the final 59 seconds of Wednesday's 127-108 win over the Bulls.

Shannon's garbage-time cameo marked his first action since he suffered a Grade 2 right mid-foot sprain in mid-January. He had been cleared to return last Saturday, but he didn't appear in either of the Timberwolves' last two games in coach's decisions.

