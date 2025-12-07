Shannon totaled two points (1-3 FG) in five minutes during Saturday's 109-106 victory over the Clippers.

Shannon has been a fringe rotation player of late, logging single-digit minutes in three consecutive contests. The second-year swingman has averaged 6.1 points in just 10.7 minutes per game over seven appearances following a nine-game absence due to a left foot bone bruise, and he isn't guaranteed to see significant minutes unless a key contributor gets injured.