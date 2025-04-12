Shannon (groin) played the final 3:22 of Friday's 117-91 win over the Nets, finishing with one rebound and one foul during his time on the court.

Shannon saw his first game action since March 24 after he recently missed time due to a right groin strain, though he had been available off the bench in both of the last two contests. With the Timberwolves building a big lead by the fourth quarter, Shannon got the opportunity to see the floor in garbage time. Shannon could be in store for a slightly larger role in Sunday's season finale against the Jazz, as the Timberwolves could need him to play some minutes on the wing while Anthony Edwards serves an automatic one-game suspension stemming from him picking up his 18th technical foul of the season Friday.