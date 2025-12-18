Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Plays just 11 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Memphis.
Shannon's role has been inconsistent this season, and things have only gotten worse recently. He played 24 combined minutes over his last two appearances after logging 30 minutes against Golden State the game prior. He will continue to back up Jaden McDaniels, but Shannon is not a reliable option in most fantasy leagues, even with Mike Conley (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (foot) sidelined.
