Shannon ended with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three steals and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-134 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Shannon was arguably the best player on the floor for the Timberwolves, continuing to make his push for more playing time. Following a subdued rookie campaign, Shannon has a chance to carve out a 20-minute per-game role for himself, sliding in for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is now with the Hawks. Should the Timberwolves suffer any major injuries, look for Shannon to step into an even larger role.