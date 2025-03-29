Shannon (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Shannon was unable to play in Friday's win against the Suns due to right groin soreness. He hasn't seen much playing time as of late, so his absence wouldn't impact the Timberwolves' bench rotation all that much.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Lands on injury report Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Scores 17 points in first NBA start•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: First-career start Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Records career high in loss•