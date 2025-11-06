Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Questionable with foot soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon is questionable for Friday's game against Utah with left foot soreness.
Shannon is looking to return from a one-game absence Friday. If he cannot get the green light, Jaylen Clark would have an opportunity to play a more prominent role from the second unit.
