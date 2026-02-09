Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ramping up in G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves announced Monday that Shannon (foot) has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities and will be assigned to the G League's Iowa Wolves this week.
Shannon hasn't made an appearance for the Timberwolves since Dec. 25 due to a left foot abductor hallucis strain, but he's been steadily progressing and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery. He's scheduled to play in a game for Iowa on Tuesday against the Austin Spurs, and if all goes well, he'll rejoin the Timberwolves and return to action following the All-Star break.
