The Timberwolves announced Monday that Shannon (foot) has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities and will be assigned to the G League's Iowa Wolves this week.

Shannon hasn't made an appearance for the Timberwolves since Dec. 25 due to a left foot abductor hallucis strain, but he's been steadily progressing and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery. He's scheduled to play in a game for Iowa on Tuesday against the Austin Spurs, and if all goes well, he'll rejoin the Timberwolves and return to action following the All-Star break.