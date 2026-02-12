The Timberwolves recalled Shannon (foot) from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.

Minnesota won't play again until Feb. 20 against the Mavericks after heading into the All-Star break with a win over Portland on Wednesday, but Shannon looks like he'll be available when the Timberwolves open their second-half schedule. Shannon hasn't played for Minnesota since Dec. 25 while recovering from a left foot abductor hallucis strain, but he proved his health while playing in games with Iowa on back-to-back days. Between losses to the Austin Spurs on Tuesday and Wednesday, Shannon played 41 total minutes and recorded 47 points (14-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block.