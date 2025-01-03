The Timberwolves recalled Shannon from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Shannon will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Pistons on Saturday. The rookie has seen very little playing time at the NBA level, and he has averaged 1.5 points across 4.5 minutes per contest in 10 regular-season appearances.
