Shannon is not in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Suns on Sunday.
Shannon made his first career NBA start Friday against the Jazz and finished with 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and one block over 28 minutes. He'll retreat to the bench Sunday due to Anthony Edwards (calf) returning from a one-game suspension.
