Shannon (shoulder) returned at the start of the fourth quarter in Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, per the broadcast.
Shannon exited to the locker room with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter due to an apparent left shoulder injury. The rookie will likely be able to handle his usual workload the rest of the way.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Shows out in Game 3 victory•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Plays in garbage time Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Available Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Could return Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Still out for Saturday•