Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Shannon sustained a muscle strain in his left foot during Thursday's loss to Denver and will miss his first game since Nov. 21. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Bulls. With the second-year swingman unavailable, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland are candidates for a slight bump in playing time.
