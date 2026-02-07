Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Shannon hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a left foot strain and is without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks, and he has just two more opportunities to return before the All-Star break.
