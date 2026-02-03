Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Shannon is still on the mend after suffering a left foot strain at the end of December. His next chance to suit up will arrive Friday against New Orleans.
