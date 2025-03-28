Shannon (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Shannon won't be on the floor for the Timberwolves on Friday due to a right groin soreness. However, this won't have much of a fantasy impact, as the rookie forward rarely sees the floor when healthy, averaging 10.8 minutes per game this season.
