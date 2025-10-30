Shannon provided zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Lakers.

This was another tough showing for Shannon, as he's been unable to live up to the offseason hype thus far. Through five regular-season contests, he's shooting 33.3 percent from the field with averages of 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per night. He's just a watch-list candidate for now in case he finds his rhythm while Anthony Edwards (hamstring) is out.