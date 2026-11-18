Shannon totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and four assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 win over Portland.

Shannon has scored in double figures in three consecutive appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during that stretch. The third-year guard has averaged 27 minutes over those contests, establishing himself as a productive contributor in Minnesota's rotation. His increased offensive involvement gives him growing fantasy appeal, particularly while Anthony Edwards remains sidelined.