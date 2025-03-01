Shannon finished Friday's 117-116 loss to the Jazz with 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 28 minutes.

Shannon made his first career NBA start Friday in part due to the suspension of Anthony Edwards. The rookie first-round pick finished with a solid stat line and connected on a season-high three three-pointers. With Edwards serving his one-game suspension, Shannon will likely retreat to the bench for Sunday's game against Phoenix.