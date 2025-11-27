Shannon supplied 18 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Thunder.

Shannon seemingly couldn't miss Wednesday night, and with 18 points on the evening, he scored more points than he had in his previous five outings combined. We'll need to see a repeat performance before recommending Shannon as an add in fantasy leagues.