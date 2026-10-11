Shannon recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 preseason win over the Heat.

The Timberwolves rested their projected starting five and Ayo Dosunmu on Saturday, opening the door for Shannon to enter the first unit. The 26-year-old swingman delivered a productive performance, finishing as Minnesota's third-leading scorer while tying for second on the team in assists. He's in line for a steady role off the bench to begin the regular season.