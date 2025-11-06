Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Scratched Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left foot soreness.
Shannon was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday due to a left foot issue that will sidelined him. Jaylen Clark is the likeliest candidate to see more minutes while Shannon sits. Shannon's next chance to play will come Friday against Utah.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Scoreless in 16 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Logs diverse line from bench•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Off injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Team option picked up•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Out vs. Philadelphia•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Fares well against Knicks•