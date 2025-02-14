Shannon finished Thursday's 116-101 win over Oklahoma City with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.

The rookie first-round pick received a season-high 29 minutes with Mike Conley (finger), Julius Randle (groin), Rudy Gobert (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) all on the shelf. Additionally, Shannon logged a season-high 13 points while leading the bench in scoring. The 24-year-old has seen double-digit playing time in each of the club's last four outings, averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 18.8 minutes per contest in that four-game span.