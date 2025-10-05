Shannon supplied 11 points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes in Saturday's 126-116 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Shannon struggled with efficiency but still finished as one of five Minnesota players to score in double figures. The second-year swingman has a chance to carve out a significant role behind Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels with Nickeil Alexander-Walker now with the Hawks. Shannon appeared in 32 regular-season games (one start) last season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field across 10.6 minutes per game.