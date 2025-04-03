Shannon (groin) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
A right groin strain will keep Shannon sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. However, the rookie first-round pick hadn't been part of the rotation prior to his recent injury-related absence.
