Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Sitting out vs. Suns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (rest) is out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday is the second part of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set, so it's not shocking to see Shannon receive the day off after dropping 24 points in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 89-73 win over the Pistons. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker heading to Atlanta this offseason, Shannon is looking to handle a more stable role in Minnesota's rotation in 2025-26.
