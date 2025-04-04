Shannon (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Shannon will miss his fifth straight outing due to a right groin strain, though his absence shouldn't cause any major waves in the rotation. The rookie's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Bucks.
