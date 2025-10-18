The Timberwolves picked up Shannon's (rest) team option Saturday.

Shannon, who sat out the team's preseason finale Friday, made quite the impression on the Timberwolves in four exhibitions. In that span, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 43.8 percent shooting from the field. Shannon is expected to play an increased role on the wings in 2025-26 in the absence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker.