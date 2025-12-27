Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon underwent an MRI that revealed a left foot abductor hallucis strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Shannon is set to miss an extended period due to a muscle strain in his foot, and he also missed nine consecutive games in November due to a bone bruise in his left foot. With the second-year swingman on the shelf once again, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland are candidates for a slight bump in playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Won't return Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Plays just 11 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Will play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Plays five minutes in win•