Shannon underwent an MRI that revealed a left foot abductor hallucis strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Shannon is set to miss an extended period due to a muscle strain in his foot, and he also missed nine consecutive games in November due to a bone bruise in his left foot. With the second-year swingman on the shelf once again, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland are candidates for a slight bump in playing time.